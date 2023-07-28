Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer-Alia's Film Beats Ranbir's TJMM, Kajol Calls It a 'Must Watch'

Alia Bhatt’s promotion looks for Rocky and Rani (a collection) what do y’all think? Rate in order!
by u/YoYoJoJoTC in BollyBlindsNGossip
Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 13:18 IST
Mumbai, India
The chiffons on Alia, created by Manish Malhotra, have been a visual treat throughout the film’s promotion as well as during the actual filming. Check out Alia’s best outings for the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Congratulating the team of RRKPK, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Do watch Rocky and Rani..funny. Moving. Wholesome, entertaining with cracking performances. The dialogue writing needs a special mention too."
Singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to congratulate the team of RRKPK. “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani reports are GOLD!! As twitter often puts it.. BLOCKBUSTER loading!! Massive congratulations to @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 MrsB. Dharam-ji, @ipritamofficial and above all, Karan! Big boost to the film business!" he wrote.
Netizens are appreciating Karan Johar directorial and thanking him to bring back ‘Bollywood ka jaadu’.
Praising Karan Johar, Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram stories and called RRKPK an ‘exceptional film’. She mentioned that the film touches everyone’s heart and went on to say that RRKPK deserves all the success.
Fans are now rushing to theatres to watch the Karan Johar directorial. Several videos from inside theatres are going viral on social media.
Appreciating RRKPK, Raveena Tandon called the film a ‘master stroke’ by Karan Johar. “Karan you are a genius. Rocky and Rani is a master stroke. I laughed, cried, clapped and whistled. A roller coaster ride of emotions touching on all in the world we live in. Take a bow!" she wrote.
Janhvi Kapoor penned a long note praising Karan Johar’s film. She called it ‘all the glitter, glamour, drama, jokes, songs, entertainment’. The actress further appreciated Ranveer and Alia and thanked them for ‘showing us how it is done’. Read her note here:
Kajol also loved Karan Johar directorial. Sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, ‘must watch @karanjohar u are BACK!’
Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to drop a video teaser of RRKPK and urged fans to watch his film in theatres. “Our film is now yours💜 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas now! Book your tickets," he wrote.
Veteran actor Dharmendra dropped an adorable throwback picture with Alia Bhatt from the sets of RRKPK. He plays the role of Rocky aka Ranveer Singh’s grandfather in the movie.
Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram stories and praised her mother Jaya Bachchan’s performance in RRKPK. “To my awesome mama who stepped way out of her comfort zone for this I LOVE YOU !!! Keep on shining," she wrote.
Pavail Gulati heaped praises on Karan Johar directorial and called it an ‘absolute banger’. In the note that the actor penned down on his Instagram stories, he referred to Ranveer Singh as ‘generational talent’ and called Alia ‘too bloody good’.
Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening. In the photo, she is seen posing with Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor among others.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has sold over 1.15 lakh tickets worth Rs 4.10 crores gross nationwide, excluding blocked seats. Notably, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s film has surpassed the Day 1 advance booking figure of Rs 3.60 crores gross recorded by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
Jaya Bachchan scolded the paparazzi for screaming her name at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. Several videos of the actor getting angry at the paparazzi on Tuesday night emerged on the internet.
Sophie Choudry can’t stop praising Karan Johar’s family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “A film full Love, laughter, tears, drama.. this is Karan doing what he does best," Sophie tweeted.
Ananya Panday heaps praise on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “It doesn’t get bigger and better than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar the best to ever do it…"
Ranveer Singh has received the best compliment from Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer recalled Ranbir’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani at a promotional event. The actor said while addressing the media, “The other day Ranbir saw our film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody whose craft I admire so much. Ranbir was really appreciative."
Neha Dhupia is all praise for Alia Bhatt after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and calls her “the ultimate queen".
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, sold more than 31,000 tickets in top national chains a day prior to release.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gives 4/5 stars to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and calls it a “terrific" movie.
During a promotional event in Chandigarh, Ranveer and Alia met a young fan who proudly displayed his support for their film by wearing a white t-shirt adorned with the poster of RRKPK.
Neetu Kapoor is also all hearts after watching daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s film RRKPK. “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors. @aliaabhatt shines looks gorgeous (heart emojis)," she wrote recently on her Instagram stories.
Sophie Choudry took to twitter recently and praised RRKPK. She called Alia and Ranveer ‘terrific’ and praised their chemistry.
During a RRKPK promotional event in Chandigarh on Thursday, Alia Bhatt said, “I am excited. The film is releasing tomorrow, the exam is tomorrow. Like Ranveer said, initial reports are exciting. We always keep our fingers crossed till the very end. We hope everyone will like the film."
Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra’s performances in RRKPK are also winning hearts. Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
Veteran actress Rekha also attended the screening of RRKPK which was held recently in Mumbai. She was snapped with her secretary Farzana.
Ranveer Singh fans are the happiest as the actor gets immense praises for his portrayal of Rocky in RRKPK.
During a recent promotional event for RRKPK, Alia Bhatt praised Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav and called him ‘very entertaining’. Watch:
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out in theatres. The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Alia and Ranveer’s fans have declared it a ‘paisa vasool’ film. Besides Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas.” What are netizens saying about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Will the Karan Johar directorial live up to its hype? Check out all the latest updates here.