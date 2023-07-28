Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer-Alia's Film Beats Ranbir's TJMM, Kajol Calls It a 'Must Watch'

Ranveer Singh has received the best compliment from Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer recalled Ranbir’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani at a promotional event. The actor said while addressing the media, “The other day Ranbir saw our film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody whose craft I admire so much. Ranbir was really appreciative."