Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Star Ranveer Singh Spotted In An All-Black Look; Watch

Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres at the end of this month. Fans are eager to witness the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt again in the much-awaited Dharma Production movie. Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city as he stepped out after a shoot. The paparazzi snapped him leaving the venue.

The paparazzi shared the video of the actor walking out of his shoot location on social media. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an all-black look. The actor wore a solid T-shirt layered with a bulky black leather jacket. He paired it with straight trousers and shoes. The actor was seen wearing a face mask as well. He kept his hair in a perfectly set, backswept look as he stepped out in style.

While the movie created a lot of buzz before its release, the makers have planned to go on a promotion spree ahead of its release. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt are planning a 5-city promotional tour for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This strategic promotion campaign is scheduled to kick off on Monday, July 17. The first destination, as per the portal, would be Baroda. The entire tour will be completed in about 10 days leading up to the premiere of the film.

