Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Shweta Bachchan Sends Love, Manish Malhotra 'Can't Wait'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer is finally out and has left everyone super excited for the Karan Johar directorial. Released on Monday afternoon, the trailer offers a family drama and depicts the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee.

Soon after Alia shared the trailer on her Instagram handle, Shweta Bachchan reacted to it and dropped several heart-eye emojis. Hansika Motwani also expressed her excitement with fire-crackers emojis.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also wrote, ‘Fabbb’ with fire emojis as Ranveer Singh shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. On his post too, Shweta Bachchan wrote, ‘Woooo Hoooooo’. While Maheep Kapoor dropped clapping emoticons, Nakuul Mehta shared fire emojis in the comments section.

After Karan Johar shared the trailer on his social media handle, ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra took to the comment section and wrote, ‘Can’t wait’. Singer Stebin Ben also expressed that he ‘loved’ the trailer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration. Earlier, the two collaborated on filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). RRKPK also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who play Rocky and Rani’s grandparents. It also features Bangla actors - Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, who play Rani’s parents.