Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Fans Say KJo Back With a Bang, Praise Ranveer-Alia and Jaya

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer dropped today and it has finally shed light on the plot of the film. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead while Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra play pivotal roles. The trailer announces the return of romantic dramas in Bollywood and Karan seems to be pulling out all guns to ensure fans are treated to a massy film.

And it seems to be working in his favour. Several social media users took to the comments section of the trailer to praise Karan, Ranveer, and Alia and also confessed they are excited to see Jaya Bachchan. “Karan Johar is back with the bang. He is one of the most influential filmmakers not only in Bollywood but in Indian cinema," a user wrote. “The trailer looks so eclectic, colorful, and fun. Looking forward to watching it in theatre," added another.

“It’s going to be another Karan Johar classic! The starcast put together is just fantastic and the songs are mind blowing as well. Eagerly waiting for this!" a third user wrote. “Seeing Jaya Bachchan on big screen with a family drama movie after a long time is definitely going to be a big DHAMAKAA," a fourth user wrote. “So happy to see the legend Dharmendra saab in a main stream bollywood mvi again," a fifth user added.

“Finally a dhamaka movie without any social drama, full on entertainment, excited to see the two stars from our Bengali industry, gonna watch it for sure….. Khela hbe," another user wrote.