Karan Johar Remakes SRK's Om Shanti Om Song Deewangi Deewangi For RRKPK? We've Got Proof

Karan Johar seems to be remaking the song Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The director, who is making his comeback after seven years as a director, is telling a tale of a Punjabi boy Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and a Bengali girl Rani (Alia Bhatt) who are in love but come from starkly different backgrounds. While their love story is teased in the trailer, it seems like Karan is also paying a tribute to the iconic OSO song for the film and it seems like Ananya Panday is the frame.

In the trailer, at the 2:30 mark, you can spot a room full of dancers with Ranveer and Ananya standing in the middle of the room. The party appears to be celebrating ‘Punjabi of the Year’ and the background dancers are matching the steps with the two stars on stage. Although the audio of the song is not revealed in the trailer, you can notice that Ranveer and Ananya are recreating the hook step of Deewangi Deewangi.

Coincidentally, Farah Khan was spotted on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during the filming and it would come as no surprise if she, who also directed Om Shanti Om, would have given her blessings to use the hookstep in the song.

