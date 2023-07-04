Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss Get Hilarious Nod, She Reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: The trailer of the highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally been released. While all eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, we couldn’t help but notice the hilarious nod Karan Johar paid to Bigg Boss and Shamita Shetty. The director, who is making his directorial comeback after seven years with the film, was hosting Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and Shamita was a contestant on it. Given his connection with the show, the nod makes it all the more funny.

In a scene of the trailer, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky is seen seated with Shabana Azmi and Alia aka Rani’s side of the family, and speaking about elections and voting at the breakfast table. While the family speaks about urging more people to vote, Rocky announces he doesn’t vote anymore. He explains that he stopped voting because Shamita Shetty is no longer there. When asked which constituency she belongs to, Ranveer points out that he is talking about Bigg Boss.

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer below:

The trailer featuring Shamita and Bigg Boss nods was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram as well and Shamita did not shy away from reacting to it. She hailed the trailer, showing her excitement for the film. “Lovin it!!!!❤️❤️ can’t wait to watch it!!!! @karanjohar all d best," she wrote.