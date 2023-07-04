Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss Get Hilarious Nod, She Reacts

Ranveer Singh gives a shoutout to Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 12:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Karan Johar dropped the trailer of his new movie on Tuesday and it has an epic nod to Bigg Boss.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: The trailer of the highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally been released. While all eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, we couldn’t help but notice the hilarious nod Karan Johar paid to Bigg Boss and Shamita Shetty. The director, who is making his directorial comeback after seven years with the film, was hosting Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and Shamita was a contestant on it. Given his connection with the show, the nod makes it all the more funny.

In a scene of the trailer, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky is seen seated with Shabana Azmi and Alia aka Rani’s side of the family, and speaking about elections and voting at the breakfast table. While the family speaks about urging more people to vote, Rocky announces he doesn’t vote anymore. He explains that he stopped voting because Shamita Shetty is no longer there. When asked which constituency she belongs to, Ranveer points out that he is talking about Bigg Boss.

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer below:

The trailer featuring Shamita and Bigg Boss nods was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram as well and Shamita did not shy away from reacting to it. She hailed the trailer, showing her excitement for the film. “Lovin it!!!!❤️❤️ can’t wait to watch it!!!! @karanjohar all d best," she wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has revealed that Rocky and Rani fall in love but owing to their different backgrounds, are put in the spot. Unclear how to approach their families, Rocky and Rani decide to switch homes. While Rani tries to impress Rocky’s Punjabi household, Rocky is seen trying to fit into Rani’s world. With drama, chaos and fights, it is to see if they have a happy ending.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 28.

first published: July 04, 2023, 12:45 IST
last updated: July 04, 2023, 12:46 IST
