Surprise Cameos Alert: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan Join Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

All the excitement surrounding Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was finally met as the makers on Tuesday dropped the trailer. As expected, the three-minute-long trailer had everything from romance amid snow-clad mountains to larger-than-life sets, gripping drama and soulful music. The trailer featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles guarantees an unforgettable entertainment experience. And guess what? In the star-studded trailer some eagle-eyed fans caught a delightful surprise—a sparkling appearance by Ananya Panday.

But interestingly, it is not just Ananya Panday who will make a special appearance in the film. Karan Johar’s directorial will also reportedly see Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in small appearances. A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed, “Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character."

Prior to the trailer launch, Karan Johar went live on his Instagram to chat with his fans about his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans were naturally curious about the possibility of surprise cameos in the movie, as Karan Johar is known for featuring guest appearances in his movies, just like SRK’s delightful surprise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

When asked if Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film, Karan said, “No, he is not (in the film) but his love and blessings are always with me. He is family to me and he was the first person to put out the first unit of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." However, building up excitement, Karan Johar said that there are “three surprise cameos" in the film.