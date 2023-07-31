Rocky Aur Rani... Writer Ishita Moitra On Film's 'Preachy' 2nd Half: 'That Was Intended' | Exclusive

Karan Johar’s latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been performing fairly well at the box office. The filmmaker has been receiving heaps of praises for bringing back the quintessential Bollywood romance interlaced with family love. The chemistry between the lead pair including the use of yesteryear musical pieces and the repartees have also struck a chord with the audience. What has also grabbed attention is the second half of the film that touches upon the themes of misogyny, patriarchy, gender inequality, wokeness and cancel culture. While some believe that it has rendered Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a new-age vibe, others have opined that it has made the film look quite “preachy" and “melodramatic".

In an exclusive conversation with News18, dialogue writer Ishita Moitra shares her thoughts on the polarised reaction to the second half of the film. “We knew that it was going to be a rom-com in the first half and a family drama in the second. Once they go to each other’s houses, it becomes like a fish out of water situation for both of them. And considering where they individually come from, it’s an uphill task to deal with the family members," she tells us. For the unversed, Rocky and Rani switch families to convince them that they are indeed the perfect fit for one another only to realise that they belong to contrasting cultures, backgrounds and ideologies.

Advertisement

Ishita goes on to point out that the core idea of the film was to send out a message about respecting differences and resorting to the aforementioned themes was the only way to go about it. She explains, “In the beginning, all the characters judge each other for being different. Eventually, it’s about rising above these differences and celebrating it and not just tolerating it and understanding that where you’ve love, you’ve compassion."

Advertisement

She further adds, “And for that point to be made, all the characters had to be explored. Our protagonist needed to come in and have a direct confrontation with all of them. That’s why we knew that it would go into a dramatic territory. Drama is also Karan’s strong suit and they expected it from him. Look at K3G!"

The film also makes a statement on extramarital love and soft masculinity. Happy that these themes have also landed well, Ishita elaborates, “When I watched the film in a theatre with other audience members, I saw many of them weeping. During Dola Re Dola, they were clapping. During Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, they were whistling. So, I think, it went down well with the families in the audience. I agree that the first half was breezy and fun and the second half was different. But that was intended. That’s the direction the story was going to take because of the switch that happens. The larger point of the film is to accept each other for who we are and let each other be."