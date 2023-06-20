Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser: Karan, Ranveer, Alia Promise a Dramatic Love Story

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan launched the teaser of Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and it looks promising! The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who reunite after 2019’s Gully Boy, and also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years.

In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. While he brings back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also see Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama. Karan manages to keep everything under the wraps, generating the right amount of curiousity. Watch the teaser below:

The official synopsis of the teaser on YouTube reads: “Karan Johar, in his 25th anniversary year - invites you to a world which magnifies the power of love, embraces the complexities of relationships, and celebrates the beauty of both perfect and imperfect families. A new era of love dawns upon us all as #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani begins now."