Rocky Aur Rani: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Hold Each Other Close As They Tease New Song Ve Kamleya

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have already created the right buzz with a couple of songs Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka. While the songs continue to garner love, the team is all set to release another number. Titled, Ve Kamleya, Karan recently gave a glimpse of the of the song on hiss Instagram handle.

Sharing the song’s poster, Karan wrote, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell…. I remember the moment and day Pritamda presented this beautiful melody to me…. I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album…. @ipritamofficial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words …. Can’t wait to share the song with you tomorrow ….. @saregama_official …. #vekamleya will be yours tomorrow."

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

The makers recently dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

