Rohini Hattangadi Gets Candid About Getting Mother's Role; Says 'Was Told She Won't Get…'

Rohini Hattangadi was known for her role in Richard Attenborough’s biographical film Gandhi.

Last Updated: April 23, 2023

Rohini Hattangadi is a veteran actress who does not require much introduction. She has been part of many films but it was Kasturba Gandhi’s role in Richard Attenborough’s biographical film Gandhi which gave her immense popularity. However, the actress has recently recalled how she was only getting the mother’s role at one time.

In an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish, the veteran actress said that she had shared her problem with filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya and had told him how everyone only offers her the role of a mother. On this “He told me, ‘So who else will they give it to?’ I told him, ‘What? Why should I play mother roles?’ Then he said, ‘Tum samajti nahi ho. You and Sanjeev Kumar are two actors people can rely on for older roles. Baaki kaun hai old roles karne waala? Nobody dares to look older," Rohini was quoted saying.

It should be noted that she has played the mother of Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun, and Shatrughan Sinha. During the interview, the actor revealed that she had decided not to perform mother roles entirely. Her destiny had other plans and Mukul Anand’s Agneepath came her way, in which she played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother.

“Before Agneepath, I had decided that I will not do mother roles. I had refused three-four films. My secretary would tell me, ‘Rohini ji you are saying no to everything, please don’t do this, no one will come to you.’ I was like, at least give me negative roles, why am I always only offered positive parts, where I’d say something like, ‘Beta gajar ka halwa khaa, maine apne haatho se banaya hai,’ the actress added.

However, the veteran actress did mentioned why she accepted the role. “Then when Agneepath’s offer came, I said I will first listen to the story and then take a call. Halfway through the story narration, I said I will do the film. There was another film of Mukul ji before Agneepath that I had turned down, so he asked me, ‘Ok, so now you are ready to play mother on screen?’ I told him the reason why I said yes to the film was because in Amitabh ji’s film, him, the heroine and the villain are prominently seen. But here, everyone is visible, from the commissioner to the pathaan, to the sister," Rohini said. oner to the pathaan, to the sister," Rohini said.

first published: April 23, 2023
