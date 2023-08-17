Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Rohit Roy Claims Salman Khan Called Him a 'Fat Cow' and Said 'I Wouldn’t Give You Work'; Here's Why

Rohit Roy shares how Salman Khan motivated him after he gained some weight. (Image: Instagram)
Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:51 IST

Rohit Roy said that he was motivated to physically transform his body after Salman Khan called him a 'fat cow'.

In his career of over two decades, Rohit Roy has worked in several films and shows. In a recent interview, the actor shared recalled his initial career days and revealed how superstar Salman Khan motivated him to get in shape. Rohit claimed that when he was about 46 years old and had put on some weight, Salman told him that he looked like a “fat cow" and wouldn’t get any work.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Rohit shared that his career had hit a slump at one point when he was neither getting any good work nor satisfied by his roles. Rohit said that he had shared this frustration with Salman Khan when the two met at the Celebrity Cricket League in Ahmedabad. “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work," he said.

However, Rohit also shared that Salman’s words motivated him to work upon himself. “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more," the actor added.

    • Rohit has worked in several films. He shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the 2017 action-romance film Kaabil. He was also featured in the 2021 film Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Samir Soni among others.

    Rohit was also seen in the 2022 film Forensic, also starring Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Vikrant Massey. The actor recently was a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where he performed the tasks well but was evicted after sustaining a physical injury.

