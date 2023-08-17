Rohit Roy Claims Salman Khan Called Him a 'Fat Cow' and Said 'I Wouldn’t Give You Work'; Here's Why

In his career of over two decades, Rohit Roy has worked in several films and shows. In a recent interview, the actor shared recalled his initial career days and revealed how superstar Salman Khan motivated him to get in shape. Rohit claimed that when he was about 46 years old and had put on some weight, Salman told him that he looked like a “fat cow" and wouldn’t get any work.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Rohit shared that his career had hit a slump at one point when he was neither getting any good work nor satisfied by his roles. Rohit said that he had shared this frustration with Salman Khan when the two met at the Celebrity Cricket League in Ahmedabad. “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work," he said.

However, Rohit also shared that Salman’s words motivated him to work upon himself. “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more," the actor added.