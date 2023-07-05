Rohit Saraf: I'm Not Stepping Into Shahid Kapoor's Shoes For Ishk Vishk Rebound | Exclusive

Ishk Vishk Rebound is one of the most awaited movies. While the original Ishq Vishk was released in April 2003 and starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, the ‘rebound’ will feature Rohit Saraf, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fame. The new film will dive deep into what Gen-Z version of love looks like.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rohit Saraf talks about Ishk Vishk Rebound and shares that he is not nervous about the film. The actor is rather excited to see how today’s audience will react to the movie.

“I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy," he told us.