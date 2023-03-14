Rohit Shetty Celebrates Birthday At Police Station, Inaugurates Juhu Beach Station; See Pics

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty along with the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated a new police station at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on his birthday. The director has also contributed towards the making of the police station as a mark of respect to the Mumbai Police.

Time and again, Rohit has been a strong advocate for the Police Service in the country and has also actively contributed to their betterment. He often joined the police on special occasions and his respect for the police community is evident through his movies. So it comes as no surprise that he spent his day doing something special for the police.

Meanwhile, Rohit was showered with love from his team. Shilpa Shetty, who will be making her debut in his cop universe via the series Indian Police Force, wrote, “Happiest Birthday, Shhhheeeettttyyyyyyy! Wishing you great health and happiness! Here’s to more power to you." “Happy Birthday dear Rohit Shetty," Ajay wrote, sharing a picture with his Singham director and longtime friend on his Instagram Stories.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty has been actively working on his debut web series which is also based on the Indian Police Force. The Amazon Prime web series titled Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. His last directorial was Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty entered the film industry as an assistant director at the age of just 17. He assisted Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. After that, he went on to work as an AD for almost 13 years. Back in 2003, he made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in the action thriller Zameen. With multiple films, the director has a special love for stories revolving around police officers. He successfully managed to create a cop universe in Bollywood with three hit films Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

