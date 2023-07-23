Rohit Shetty Drops Off Son Ishaan To A Film School; Ranveer Singh, R.Madhavan Send Best Wishes

Rohit Shetty is arguably one of the biggest and the most successful action directors that we have today in Hindi cinema. Rohit has delivered several back-to-back blockbusters in Golmaal, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, but not many would know that the Bollywood director is also a doting father to his son Ishaan Shetty. Celebrating a milestone in his life as Ishaan enrolls himself in a film school, Rohit Shetty shared an emotional picture with his son.

On Saturday, Rohit Shetty took to her Instagram handle to drop a photograph that showed the father-son duo standing in front of the entrance of Central Film School. With their backs turned towards the camera and his hands around Ishaan’s shoulders, it was indeed a proud moment for Rohit Shetty. The film-maker also penned a lovely caption. It read, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school… Time flies."

Take a look: