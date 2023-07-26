Rohit Shetty Meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth; Will He Film Singham 3 There?

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has been in the news since it was announced. The film will star Ajay Devgn in the lead role. However, apart from him, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone will also be seen. The actor will begin shooting the film from October this year. Prior which, the filmmaker recently met with Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister shared a couple of photos from their visit and also sent him his best wishes. He also penned a note which read in French, “Mo finne zoine Rohit Shetty qui ena beaucoup de fans à Maurice surtout grâce à so bannes films singham 1 et 2. Li pe faire nou l’honneur vine filmer à partir octobre dans maurice." The note loosely translated that Rohit who enjoys a massive fan following for Singham 1 and Singham 2 may shoot the third part of the film in their country from October as it would be an honour for them.

Sharing his excitement about Singham Again, Rohit had earlier shared with Pinkvilla, “I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time. It’s huge, the script has turned out well. It’s unique and it is the most loved character that I know. I am excited that Ajay and I are coming back together on Singham Again."