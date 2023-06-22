Rohit Shetty Nails a Car Stunt As He Drops a BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Sets; Watch

Rohit Shetty is back with the 13th season of his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the show, he has now dropped a BTS video, which will surely keep fans on their toes. Sharing the video, he added a quirky caption, “Yeh technology desh ke bahar nahi jaani chaiye…Khatron ke Khiladi season 13 coming soon!!!"

In the video, Rohit can be seen pulling off an exciting car stunt. He was seen tilting a swanky red car, while being seated outside with the help of controllers. Fans were quite impressed by his stunt and cheered for him in the comments section.

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that a diverse lineup of celebrities will participate the show. The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand. Shalin Bhanot was also offered the show during Bigg Boss 16’s finale week. However, he rejected it because of his fears of creepy crawlies.

While no premiere date has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th.