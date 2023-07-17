Rohit Shetty Reacts To Cirkus Box Office Failure; Says ‘We All Went Wrong Somewhere’ 

Rohit Shetty has helmed films which have been commercial entertainers and also minted great box office numbers. However, there have been times, the filmmaker admits that they as a team hit rough patches, but aren’t bitter about it. Having said that, his last film Cirkus which starred Ranveer Singh, did not garner good reviews and was also a box-office failure. Rohit recently spoke about the same in a new interview.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Rohit shared that he wasn’t disappointed with Cirkus, “It didn’t hurt me. I am not the kind of person who gets hurt, you get disappointed when you work hard on a thing and it does not work, but you analyse and you move forward. You can’t be an escapist. If I made Sooryavanshi, then I also made Cirkus. If Chennai Express is my film, then Dilwale is also mine. Dilwale didn’t do as much business as Chennai Express did but that is meant to happen."