Rohit Shetty Says Ajay Devgn's Singham 3 Will Be Different; Calls It '10 Times Bigger' Than Sooryavanshi

Ace director Rohit Shetty recently opened up about the much-awaited third installment of his hit franchise, Singham. Titled Singham Again, the latest addition to Rohit’s cop-verse will begin rolling in the next two months and is slated for an Independence Day 2024 release. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor will reprise their roles as the film’s leads. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, other cops from Rohit’s cop-verse, will also make an appearance in the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit said, “There is still some time before taking Singham Again on floors. We are still finishing Indian Police Force. Once that’s done, we move into Singham Again. There’s still two to three months to start the film."

Sharing his excitement about the action packed franchise, Rohit said, “I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time. It’s huge, the script has turned out well. It’s unique and it is the most loved character that I know. I am excited that Ajay and I are coming back together on Singham Again."