Rohit Shetty might be one of the most prominent Bollywood directors of all times with a host of films like Golmaal and Singham to his credit. Now, the film-maker is making a foray into Marathi cinema by bankrolling the upcoming film ‘School College Ani Life’ starring Karan Parab and Tejasswi Prakash in lead roles. The film will add another feather to Rohit Shetty’s cap, especially since he is the mastermind of the popular cop universe in Bollywood.

On Monday, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of the upcoming film with the fans as well as his announcement regarding venturing into the Marathi cinema space. His caption read,"My marathi audience always asked me when will you produce a Marathi film?… So here it is…My first marathi venture for my marathi audience! Not a Rohit Shetty film, yet a Rohit Shetty filmA slice of life, sweet, simple, heart-warming tale! Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. Releasing 14th April."

Following the announcement, several celebs and fans took to the comment section to extend their best wishes. Tejasswi Prakash wrote, “Can’t wait (with dancing girl emojis)". Siddharth Jadhav wrote, “Congratulations Sir!". Pooja Hegde reacted with clapping hands emojis. On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “This is beautiful Sir! Absolutely beautiful! Just cannot explain the feeling after watching this. Truly overwhelmed. Thank You for everything Sir! Love you!" Another one said, “No one makes slice of life films like the Marathi industry does." Someone wrote, “Tejaswi looks so freaking pretty. Can’t wait for the movie’s release already!"

The trailer interestingly captures the slice of life family entertainer flavour through the lens of a youngster going through the rollercoaster ride of emotions during school and college life. School College Ani Life is collectively produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2023.

