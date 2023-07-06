Roja Selvamani’s Daughter Anshumalika Wants To Go 'Back To Boston Winters'

Roja Selvamani has dominantly marked her presence in both the South film industry and politics. She is married to director RK Selvamani. The couple has a son named Krishna Lohith Selvamani and a daughter named Anshumalika Selvamani. Anshumalika emerged as a star on social media, even before her debut in the film industry. She shared a photo on Instagram on July 2, which is being appreciated a lot by fans. She posed in front of The Rogers Building, named after William Barton Rogers, founder of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Anshumalika shared this picture from her earlier Boston trip and captioned it, “Take me back to Boston Winters".

Fans filled the comment section with heart emoticons. They commented that Anshumalika looks gorgeous in the picture.

Anshumalika’s Instagram album is replete with pictures that show her brilliant sartorial choices. She has left her followers captivated with her fashion statement and sass. In this photo, she had worn a red gown.

Fans applauded this picture as well. One of the users tried to troll Anshumalika, but she didn’t reply to him.

Anshumalika also has a presence on Youtube, with her channel named Anshu Malika Roja Selvamani. She curates content on lifestyle, writing, coding, and other interesting projects on this channel. Currently, she is not active on the channel. She last uploaded a video named Let’s Talk Mental Health on November 22, 2021. Social media users loved her choice of topics for the channel and also her command of Telugu. They requested her to come up with more such videos on the channel.