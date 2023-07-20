Rohit Roy's Daughter Kiara Was Offered Zoya Akhtar's The Archies But She Rejected It Because...

Actor-director Rohit Roy recently revealed that his daughter, Kiara, was offered Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies but she refused it to focus on her studies. Rohit said that he and his wife Manasi Joshi Roy had no qualms about their daughter becoming an actor. However, considering that she is currently studying at an Ivy League college, she is prioritizing her education.

“About a year and a half back, I was at a fashion event hosted by Shabana Azmi. There was a great amount of media and paps and of course many stars. Later, Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at Brown University but I will check," Rohit told Indian Express.

“I did tell her but she couldn’t give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you," the actor added.

The Archies, based on the popular comic of the same name, will mark the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.