Ronit Roy Poses With Son And Wife At Special Screening Of Gumraah; Watch

An exclusive screening of Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film Gumraah was held in Mumbai a day before the release of the film. Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Sajid Nadiawala, along with casting director Mukesh Chabbra and other celebrities were spotted attending the special evening. Gumraah also stars Ronit Roy and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

Ronit Roy, who will be playing the role of a police officer in the film, was also spotted at the screening. His wife Neelam and son Agasthya also accompanied him. Agasthya seemed to be happy about his father’s upcoming film. The trio arrived and posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

Advertisement

Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and filled it with compliments. One of them wrote, “Son seems so happy so cute”. While another one said, “Wow so lovely. Kids are always adorable for their parents.”

The lead actor, Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the venue wearing a basic black sweatshirt, whereas Mrunal was seen donning a beautiful coral-red dress. Mrunal Thakur’s brother and young actor, Dhaval Thakur, who was earlier seen in the film Modern Love Mumbai, was also seen at the screening.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is about a murder investigation of a young man. However, the scenario changes when the cops discover that the murderer has a look alike. Watch trailer here:

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen playing the dual role of Rahul and Arjun, the prime murderer suspects. Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of police officers who are witnessed solving the murder case. The film also marks the debut of Vedika Pinto, who earlier enacted in Ritviz’s popular song Liggi. The crime drama is all set to hit the cinemas on April 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News