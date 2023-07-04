Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur To Clash With Animal; Ronnie Screwala Confirms ‘No Change In Release Date’

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal have been in the news ever since the latter postponed the release date. The film is now releasing on December 1 which means it is clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s starrer. Well, with this the rumours started that the makers of Sam Bahadur may change the release date but in an exclusive conversation with an entertainment portal, producer Ronnie Screwala rubbished all speculations and made clear that they are not changing the date.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Ronnie said, “We have announced our Sam Manekshaw release date months in advance and we intend to come on December 1st, come what may. We are a film on one of the greatest men to have served his country and we hope audiences support us totally. Content works - it’s no longer about Friday openings - audiences are sharp and decide on their own." To note, it was this March when an official announcement was made about the Sam Bahadur’s release.