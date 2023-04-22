Rowdy Rathore 2: Fresh Report Suggests Siddharth Malhotra Was Not Offered The Lead Role

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore was one of the biggest blockbusters when it first came out. The movie was again in the headlines recently owing to the rumours of a possible sequel. Several reports surfaced claiming that Sidharth Malhotra might be playing the lead. The same was followed by speculations that the actor had refused to star in it due to his commitments towards Indian Police Force. There were also rumours that there won’t be a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film.

Now in a fresh development, a source has revealed that Sidharth Malhotra was not offered the lead role in the first place.

As per a report by entertainment portal PeepingMoon, while it’s true that Rowdy Rathore 2 is in the process of pre-production and Anees Bazmee of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 fame will be helming it, the cast and other technical details are yet to be formalized. The film is being written at the moment and the producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shabina Khan will only make up their mind once the script is materialized. The source stated, “Rowdy Rathore sequel might very likely star Akshay Kumar, and why would anyone think of not casting him? But even he hasn’t been offered the film yet, given that the script is not yet finished."

The report further claimed that Sidharth Malhotra came to know about the project from his wife Kiara Advani who played the lead in Anees Bazmee’s sequel Bhool Bhulaiya 2. While it’s not clear whether Sidharth Malhotra proposed to play the part but the reports suggesting that Sidharth Malhotra had rejected the role is nothing but speculative. The source alleged, “It’s someone’s PR aggressively spreading false information."

Meanwhile, Rowdy Rathore 2 is expected to go on floors by mid-next year. The makers are currently engrossed in other projects as of now including an action comedy with Shahid Kapoor and one other film. The source disclosed, “Rowdy Rathore was a huge blockbuster and the makers don’t want to go ahead with the sequel without a proper script with a strong narrative that justifies the first part. The scripting is going on in full swing, and the makers will start approaching actors as soon as the final draft is locked. Akshay Kumar will obviously be their first choice, but only time will tell if the film actually happens with him or someone else."

Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhu Deva, was released in 2012 and featured Akshay Kumar in a dual role alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The storyline centres around Shiva (Akshay Kumar), a petty thief who pretends to be a cop to win over a woman’s heart but finds himself tangled up in a complex conspiracy involving the village he’s in.

