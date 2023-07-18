RRKPK Song Ve Kamleya: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Get Teary-Eyed In This Heart-Wrenching Melody

Ve Kamleya Song: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has released its third track, Ve Kamleya. The song was released on Tuesday in New Delhi, where Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are promoting their film. The song, another love ballad, features Ranveer’s Rocky and Alia’s Rani head over heels for each other. The song has been composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. Watch it here:

The song was announced on Monday. Director Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a poster of the song along with the confession that this is his favourite song from the album. “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell…. I remember the moment and day Pritamda presented this beautiful melody to me…. I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album," he said.

Tagging Pritam, Karan added, “@ipritamofficial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words …. Can’t wait to share the song with you tomorrow ….. @saregama_official …. #vekamleya will be yours tomorrow."

Ve Kamleya dropped just a few days after Karan released the song What Thumka. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song has taken social media by storm. Karan Johar kicked off the musical journey of the movie with the released of Tum Kya Mile. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: