RRR 2 Big Update: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer To Be Shot In Africa, Work On Script Underway

When SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in March 2022, the film impressed all, ruled the box office and broke records. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film also created history at the Oscars. After the success of RRR, the makers had announced the sequel of the blockbuster movie. However, it has now been revealed that the work on RRR 2 script is currently underway and that the film will be shot in Africa.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad revealed that RRR story will continue in Africa in the film’s sequel. “After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa," he said. Prasad also added that his director-son liked the idea and asked him to develop it into a full-fledged script.

However, the writer also made it clear that Rajamouli is currently working on his next project with Mahesh Babu and will only take up RRR 2 after he is finished working on this one. “Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time…" he added.