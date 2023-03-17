SS Rajamouli Shows Thumbs Up As He and MM Keeravani Return Home With The Naatu Naatu Oscar

After making his magnum opus RRR reach its crowning moment, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani finally returned to the motherland on Friday. The award-winning filmmaker and music composer received a warm welcome as they arrived from Los Angeles at Hyderabad on March 17. RRR’s chartbuster Naatu Naatu sat on the throne after it became the first Indian song to clinch Oscars in the Best Original Song category.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani being welcomed by a wave of fans at the airport. “Telangana: RRR Director SS Rajamouli and Music composer MM Keeravani reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Naatu Naatu song from RRR won the Oscars for Best Original Song," the tweet read.

The now-viral video opens by showing, both MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli arriving one after the other. The two were also quizzed about their feelings after bringing the prestigious award home. While they avoided saying anything, Rajamouli showed a thumbs-up gesture to the camera.

It must also be noted that about two days back, Jr. NTR was also mobbed at the Hyderabad airport on his arrival from Los Angeles. He was welcomed by a flood of his fans, making it impossible for the security personnel to control the gathering. As soon as he came out of the airport, the actor was welcomed with thunderous cheering, hooting and clapping.

The infectious peppy beats of Naatu Naatu have set the world grooving, defying all geographical and linguistic barriers. Being awarded at the 95th Academy Awards at the iconic Dolby theatre is nothing less than a dream come true moment for the entire RRR team. But a song belonging to the Indian film industry being performed live on stage at Oscars 2023 is nothing less than an achievement in itself. This after playback singer Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, who originally lent their voices to the crazy viral song, set the Oscars stage on fire with their live performance, leaving celebs from across the world grooving in their seats amidst the audience.

Released last year on March 24, RRR apart from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR stands tall as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

