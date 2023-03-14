RRR: SS Rajamouli's Dad Reveals PM Modi, Steven Spielberg Urged Team To 'Focus on Bharat Culture'

SS Rajamouli’s father, eminent screenwriter, and film director KV Vijayendra Prasad opened up about Naatu Naatu winning at the Oscars in an exclusive chat with CNN News18. The filmmaker not only expressed his excitement over RRR’s win at the Oscars but also revealed that PM Narendra Modi and Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg gave the team a similar piece of advice.

Prasad revealed that before the Oscars, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The short meeting extended up to 40 minutes and throughout the chat, the Prime Minister discussed ‘how the world should look up to our country’, the filmmaker revealed. “I was blown by his vision," Prasad confessed. When the writer asked him how can he help to take this vision forward, PM Modi said that the vision has already moved forward with movies in the South showcasing India’s culture in the West and the entire world.

International filmmaker Steven Spielberg also offered similar advice to Rajamouli ahead of the Oscars. The Fabelmans director told the RRR helmer to not mix the west and the Indian culture just for the sake of acknowledgment, adding that the Indian culture is rich and the focus should be on that.

Advertisement

Watch the chat here:

KV Vijayendra Prasad also explained how RRR’s win is a result of three generations’ efforts. While Vijayendra credits his brother, Siva Shakthi Datta to help him learn everything about writing and contributing to RRR’s script, Rajamouli directed the film. His wife doubled up as a costume designer while MM Keeravani, Siva Shakthi Datta’s son and Rajamouli’s cousin, turned music composer for the project. He revealed that their sons also contributed to the film, making it a joint effort.

Naatu Naatu made history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning Best Original Song. The electrifying composition was picturised on the lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR alongside Olivia Morris. It was nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Advertisement

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the to accept Best Original Song trophy as the crowd cheered for them. Keeravani said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars." He also sang the next few lines, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my families. RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Read all the Latest Movies News here