Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who is making the headlines recently for Naatu Naatu song’s Oscars win recently attended the pre-release event for Vishwak Sen’s film Ka Dhamki in Hyderabad and interacted with his fans. The RRR star, however, made a claim which shocked his fans. During the event, he was asked about his next projects and the actor jokingly told his fans that if they ask him repeatedly about his films then he will stop doing movies.

He said, “I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I’ll stop doing movies." However, the actor assured them soon after that he had no plans to stop making films.

Jr NTR is gearing up for his next film with Koratala Siva. The film will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut and is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s film RRR made history during the awards season in the US. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan won several awards this year in the west, including the prestigious Oscars. Tarak, speaking on the red carpet of the Oscars, opened up about the achievements of RRR and spoke about the sequel.

While interacting with media on the red carpet, Jr NTR revealed what he would do once the shooting for RRR 2 will start. When asked about the sequel to his worldwide blockbuster film, Jr NTR said: “Can’t wait for it to start. Rajamouli still hasn’t told us when it is going to start." Talking about the “long shoot" schedule of the film with entertainment portal Variety, the actor said: “Absolutely, so, we want to finish all our commitments before it starts and not do anything else."

