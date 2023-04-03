WHAT! This RRR Star Owns Luxury Watch Worth Rs 8 Crores; Can You Guess?

Jr NTR, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Ram Charan, is one of the Indian film industry’s most celebrated stars. The actor’s critically acclaimed film RRR is making history all over the world. He is well-known for his exceptional acting abilities and style, but it is not only his work in films that bring him in headlines. Jr NTR’s style and swag have always been admirable, and the latest information about him will leave you awestruck. It was recently revealed that Jr NTR owns the most expensive watch in Tollywood.

According to a report by Siasat, the luxury timepiece being referred to is the Richard Mille watch, which is not an ordinary accessory. Its black band and square-shaped dial project a sophisticated and refined appearance that is bound to grab attention. However, what sets this watch apart is its exorbitant cost. The watch costs around Rs. 8.6 crore.

Jr NTR is a passionate collector of luxury watches and has a collection of several high-end timepieces that he occasionally displays in public. In addition to the Richard Mille watch, Jr NTR also possesses a Patek Philippe watch, a well-known luxury watchmaker whose products are priced at the higher end of the market. The particular model owned by Jr NTR, the Nautilus 40MM version, is reported to be worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Now, after the success of RRR, Jr NTR is gearing up for his upcoming film dubbed as NTR30. The actor shared a video on his Instagram account on Saturday, which depicted him walking towards the sets. As he makes his way, his voice echoes in the background as he utters the words ‘I am coming’. The clip ends with the words ‘Shoot Begins’ overlaid on it. Jr NTR shared the video in five different languages. In the caption, he expressed his excitement at being back on set and working with Koratala Siva, writing, “Great to be on sets again and Koratala Siva!"

NTR 30 is said to be an action-oriented film with Jr NTR playing a remarkable role. Koratala Siva, known for his impactful and socially relevant narratives, has piqued the curiosity of the audience, who are eagerly awaiting to witness his storytelling magic in this movie. The shooting will occur in various locations throughout India, and the creators are striving to create an unforgettable visual experience. The makers are reportedly targeting a grand release for the film on April 5, 2024.

