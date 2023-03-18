Home » Movies » RRR Star Ram Charan, Father Chiranjeevi Meet Home Minister Amit Shah Days After Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win

RRR Star Ram Charan, Father Chiranjeevi Meet Home Minister Amit Shah Days After Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history earlier this week at the 95th Academy Awards as it won the Best Original Song.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi met Home Minister Amit Shah at a conclave in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
RRR star Ram Charan is finally back in India days after Naatu Naatu from his movie won an Oscar. On Friday evening, the actor met Home Minister Amit Shah. He was also joined by his father Chiranjeevi.

After their meeting, Home Minister Shah took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures with the two superstars. He called Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan the ‘two legends of Indian cinema’ and wrote, “The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India’s culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’".

Reacting to Shah’s Tweet, Ram Charan also wrote that it was an honour for him to meet the Home Minister. “Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team," the actor added.

Chiranjeevi also shared pictures from their meeting with HM Shah and wrote, “Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji for your Hearty Wishes & Blessings to @AlwaysRamCharan on behalf of Team #RRR for a successful Oscar Campaign & bringing home the First ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Thrilled to be present on this occasion!"

Ram Charan returned from Los Angeles on Friday morning. He was snapped at the Delhi airport with his wife Upasana Kamineni. The two were welcomed with utmost joy by hundreds of their fans. Speaking about Naatu Naatu’s historic win at the Oscars, Ram Charan told media outside Delhi airport, “I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

