After creating history at the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR made the country proud once again, with their big win at the 95th Oscars. The magnum opus won the Oscars trophy for Best Original Song, beating the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Ram Charan and Jr NTR who played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, expressed their joy at the film’s win.

Ram Charan shared on his social media handle, “Congratulations to everyone on the ‘RRR’ team including our director S.S. Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of ‘Naatu Naatu’, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world."

He also issued an official statement which read, “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love."

He added, “SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion".

On a closing note he shared, “To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother. I hope to dance with you and create records again.Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support.This is our country’s win."

Jr NTR on the other hand shared a couple of photos from the ceremony and wrote, “And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie. Congratulations @mmkunbranded Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation 🇮🇳."

Apart from RRR, Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

