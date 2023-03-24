RRR Turns 1: Gleaming Trophies To Viral Sensation; How Naatu Naatu Took The World By Storm

Even after conquering a number of international awards and tucking the world to its strings, RRR’s Naatu Naatu continues to roar across the globe. And why not? After all, MM Keeravani’s chartbuster defeated Hollywood maestros like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift to grab the honour of lifting the gleaming trophy at the 95th Academy Awards, and India couldn’t be more proud.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has clocked 1 year by bagging numerous accolades, countless tributes and standing ovations from all quarters. From copying its hook steps to crooning its infectious lines, Naatu Naatu has turned out to be the internet’s favourite. As RRR completes one year, let’s take a look at how Naatu Naatu took the world by storm.

Quick Style Group Members ‘Naatu-fied’

Advertisement

Currently, wooing their fans in India, the Norwegian dance group Quick Style joined the Naatu Naatu bandwagon and slayed its hooks step. The all-boys group took Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s moves to utmost perfection.

How Tesla Cars In New Jersey Celebrated Naatu Naatu

Arguably one of the most stunning light shows you will ever come across. New Jersey’s Papaianni Park was all lit on March 20 as about 150 Tesla cars put up a light show in sync with the peppy award-winning track. The headlights of the cars were blinking in coordination with Naatu Naatu’s tunes and the light show looked absolutely stunning.

South Korean Embassy Ambassador Also Grooved To Naatu Naatu

The Korean Embassy in India gave a whirl to the crazy viral Naatu Naatu trend by dropping a video of Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok grooving to the hit number along with the staff members. The video is surely unmissable.

Advertisement

When Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Danced To Naatu Naatu

Last month, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grabbed the limelight as a video of her grooving to RRR’s Naatu Naatu started making rounds on the internet. The actress took the centre stage at a wedding and gave an electrifying performance to MM Keeravani’s chartbuster.

Advertisement

When Kili Paul Left Desi Internet Users Stunned With His Naatu Naatu Performance

Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul needs no new introduction. In 2021, the dancer grasped all the eyeballs as he nailed his moves on the peppy track. He left desi internet users stunned as he not only performed to the song but also successfully matched the signature step in an open field.

Advertisement

When Naatu Naatu Fever Gripped Students In California

Last year in October, the internet was delighted to hear a few school students from California’s Thomas Hart Middle School crooning the complex lyrics of MM Keeravani’s track. In what seems like a choir group, students literally nailed the performance despite it not being their mother tongue.

Recently, German Ambassador to India Dr Phillipp Ackermann also put on his dancing shoes and set the streets of Old Delhi on fire as he along with his Indo-German team “celebrated Naatu Naatu’s victory" by performing on the dance number.

Clearly, Naatu Naatu fever has gripped the entire world in one year. When are you sharing a video of yourself grooving to the popular track on social media?

Read all the Latest Movies News here