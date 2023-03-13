RRR Wins at Oscars But Loses at 16th Asian Film Awards, Ponniyin Selvan Fails To Bring Home Award Too

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the prestigious Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. However, the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer couldn’t work its magic at the 16th Asian Film Awards. The film was nominated in the Best Visual Effects and Best Sound categories. Besides RRR, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 was also part of the race but couldn’t bag the award.

PS1 was nominated for Best Film, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design at the awards show. A small team from PS1 had also travelled to Hong Kong to be a part of the ceremony.

On Monday, Ramesh Bala, an industry tracker shared the news with the world on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Both #PS1 and #RRRMovie didn’t win any awards at the 16th #AsianFilmAwards".

RRR starrer N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a reported budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

As for Ponniyin Selvan 1, it was based on the same-titled book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie portrays the tale of Arulmozhivarman played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings who subsequently rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor, is played by Aishwarya. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the significant events that occur in the first three parts of the five-part book. Mani Ratnam will bring the ensemble of stars yet again for Ponniyin Selvan 2.

