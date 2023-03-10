Rubina Dilaik’s younger sister Jyotika Dilaik tied the sacred knot with her fiance Rajat Sharma in Shimla on Thursday, March 9. The lovebirds got married in an intimate affair in the presence of their family and close friends. The duo shared a bundle of dreamy pictures from their wedding on their Instagram handles.

The couple looked all things surreal and gorgeous in shades of red and blue. While Jyotika looked breathtakingly stunning in a red bridal lehenga, Rajat looked elegant in a blue velvet sherwani. Soon after the pictures were shared, Rubina took to the comments section and dropped in a heart emoji for the newlyweds.

Fans, well-wishers and many other celebrities also dropped in heartfelt wishes for the couple. Sanam Johar wrote, “god bless both of you!!". One of the fans shared, “Rubi ki Naina is married now. Congratulations to you both". “Congratulations both of you", another comment read.

Jyotika had earlier also shared happy moments from their Haldi ceremony, which happened on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Have a look:

Rubina too shared a heartfelt wedding post for her little sister. Sharing a few photos from her big day, the actress wrote, “Shubh Vivaah ❤️.. And our Little BabyGirl is married @jyotikadilaik @rohinidilaik ! Couldn’t have been more Happy to have you @rajatsharma_rj as our Family ❤️ now and forever…And @ashukla09 @sarthak.tyagi17 stepped in as brothers for the Bride ."

In the pictures, Rubina was also seen holding phoolo ki chadar for her sister’s bridal entry. It can be argued the actress broke stereotypes with her act as the chaddar is usually handled by brothers at their sister’s wedding.

The Bigg Boss fame actress also gave a glimpse of her attire from the Haldi ceremony. She looked like a vision to behold in a yellow kurta and donned one of her brightest smiles.

When the price of Rubina’s dress was made public, it garnered a lot of attention from the audience. Reportedly, Rubina’s outfit cost around Rs 35,000. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Haldi turned out to be The Happiest Holi forever. The Celebration begins for Jyotika Dilaik and Rajat Sharma."

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her character Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Back in 2020, she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Last year, she also made her Bollywood debut opposite Rajpal Yadav in Ardh.

