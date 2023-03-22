Rubina Dilaik's Himachal Diaries Scream Family Goals; Watch Adorable Videos

Rubina Dilaik is busy spending quality time with her family in Himachal Pradesh. The actress travelled to her hometown for her sister’s wedding. Recently, Rubina shared some glimpses of her trip, and quite evidently, she is having a blast.

In the Instagram Reels posted by the actress, she can be seen enjoying the beauty of the mountains with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, and other members of her family. Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on the actress. One of them wrote, “You look so cute." while another appreciated her effort to make reels quite often, saying, “Love your content." Check out the video here:

Previously, Rubina Dilaik also shared a reel of a day spent in her village. Rubina was seen scouting fields and enjoying an elaborate family lunch. She also dressed up in traditional Pahari attire and went shopping in the local markets. She was also seen sitting in a field and enjoying farm-fresh veggies. Rubina and her family also visited a temple. “Simple yet abundant," she wrote in the caption of her video.

In another short clip that had Rubina shared, she was seen busy eating a local delicacy that she cooked along with her mother in a fire oven. The actress was seen sitting cosily in a wooden room. Her fans couldn’t help but notice how well she is connected to her roots.

Rubina Dalaik rose to fame with popular television shows, Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and managed to win the trophy. The actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, a popular stunt-based reality competition show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Last year, she also made her Bollywood debut with Ardh, opposite Rajpal Yadav. Recently, Rubina was seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, where she lit up the stage with her incredible dancing moves.

