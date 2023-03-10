Television actress Rubina Dilaiks’s sister Jyoti Dilaik tied the nuptial knot with her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma on March 9. The wedding took place in presence of their close friends and family members. The newlywed Jyotika dropped her dreamy wedding’s first glimpses in an Instagram picture and we can not stop staring.

Chotti Bahu fame Rubina Dilaik expressed her joy over her younger sister getting married while posting photos from her haldi ceremony. Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla were spotted wearing yellow outfits as it was the theme of the ceremony.

Once the actress posted the pictures from the haldi ceremony on her social media handles on Holi, it became the talk of the town. Rubina chose to wear a classic mustard chanderi suit set and looked stunning. The suit was made of chanderi-banarsi silk fabric and had gota work and silver embroidery. With a potli, modest earrings, square-shaped eyewear and a yellow-hued jutti, Rubina completed her look for the day. Her simple makeup, naughty pink lipstick and curly hair accentuated her look. In contrast, her husband, Abhinav Shukla, looked dapper in an orange kurta.

When the price of Rubina’s dress was made public, it attracted a lot of attention from the audience. According to reports, the outfit’s cost was around Rs 35,000. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Haldi turned out to be The Happiest Holi forever. The Celebration begins for Jyotika Dilaik and Rajat Sharma."

The ceremony was captured in some incredible photos that Rubina posted, and the event appeared to be every bride’s dream. At the haldi ceremony, the entire family were seen enjoying and having a great time.

Jyotika Dilaik, Rubina Dilaik’s younger sister who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 house to support the actress, looked mesmerising in her bridal look. Her wedding photos are stunning and will have you gushing over the couple.

After making an indelible mark on the small screen, Rubina Dilaik entered the film industry and made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film Ardh, starring opposite Rajpal Yadav.

