Ruhani Sharma’s HER- Chapter 1 To Be Released By Suresh Productions, Known For Drushyam Films

Actress Ruhani Sharma has become a highly recognised name in the Telugu entertainment industry and is known for her roles in films such as Chi La Sow, HIT, Saindhav, and more. Currently, she is making headlines due to her upcoming film, HER- Chapter 1, which is set to release in theaters soon.

Directed and written by Sreedhar Rao, the film revolves around a police investigation. Producers Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri, under the banner of Double Up Media, have backed the project. The renowned production and distribution house, Suresh Productions, will release the film. Suresh Productions is backed by the Daggubati family and have produced biggies like the bDrushyam films.

The official release date and promotional plans of HER will be announced shortly. HER- Chapter 1 is currently in the post-production phase and is ready for its theatrical release.

Apart from Ruhani Sharma, the film also features Vikas Vashista, Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Abhignya, Sanjay Swaroop, Banerjee, and Ravi Varma in pivotal roles.

The teaser of HER- Chapter 1, which was released on January 17, has garnered attention on social media. The teaser introduces Archana (played by Ruhani), a police officer investigating a challenging murder case. The background voice in the teaser reveals that this is Archana’s first case after serving a six-month suspension.