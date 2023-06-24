Rumoured Couple Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Along With The Archies Cast Spotted In The City; Watch

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been grabbing headlines since the time The Archies announcement was made. Both are set to make their Bollywood debut. Along with them Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja will also be seen in the film. Well, the film has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. Ahead of its release, the cast was spotted in the city on Friday night. They were seen at their close friend’s house. The video went viral in no time.

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, we can see all of them coming out of the car. Suhana is wearing a black colour strapless top and denim. And others were mostly seen wearing black. She was seen posing for the Shutterbugs also. Many fans were also seen commenting along with dropping fire emojis.

Watch the video here: