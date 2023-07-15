Rupali Ganguly To Gaurav Khanna, A Look At Per Episode Fee Of Anupamaa’s Star Cast

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa needs no introduction. The show was launched on July 13, 2020, and is currently one of the top-running shows on Star Plus. As per reports, the show has been number one on the TRP charts every week. It has become one of the most beloved serials since its launch. Anupamaa attracts viewers with its new twists every week. Today, let us take a look at the per episode charge of the star cast of this popular show.

1. Rupali Ganguly

Advertisement

Rupali is playing the lead role of Anupamaa in the serial, whose character is getting a lot of love from the audience. According to reports, earlier Rupali was charging between 30 and 35 thousand for an episode; but after the popularity of the serial increased, she also increased her fees. Now, Rupali reportedly charges Rs 3 lakh per episode.

2. Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, who is playing the role of Anupamaa’s husband Anuj in the serial, reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

3. Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Anupamaa’s ex-husband Vanraj Shah, also charges the same fee as Anuj for every episode. Sudhanshu also charges 1.5 lakh per episode.

4. Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

Madalsa Sharma, who is playing the role of Kavya Shah in Anupamaa, charges 30 to 35 thousand rupees for every episode.

Advertisement

5. Muskaan Bamne

Muskaan Bamne, who is playing the role of Anupamaa’s daughter Pakhi in the serial, also charges between 30 and 35 thousand per episode.

6. Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah plays Anupamaa’s daughter-in-law Kinjal. She charges around 32 thousand rupees per episode. Her character, also known as Kinju, is quite famous among the audience.

Advertisement

7. Alpana Buch

Anupamaa’s Bass is played by Alpana Buch. She has also been a well-known actress of her time. She charges around 25 thousand per episode for Anupamaa.

8. Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Anupamaa’s elder son Toshu, charges 40 to 45 thousand fees for every episode.

9. Arvind Vaidya

Anupamaa’s Babuji is played by Arvind Vaidya. He is also an important part of the show. Babuji is getting a lot of love from the audience. Arvind charges around 25 thousand per episode for this show.