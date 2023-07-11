Ruslaan Mumtaz Stuck In Manali Amid Floods: Says 'No Way To Get Home, Tough Times In A Beautiful Place'

Heavy rainfall in various regions of Himachal Pradesh has resulted in widespread chaos. The floods have caused significant damage already, washing away roads, vehicles, and even houses. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is currently in Manali, has found himself stranded due to the flooding. To keep his followers informed, he took to Instagram, sharing a series of stories detailing the situation that he is witnessing firsthand.

Taking refuge in a garage-like area, Ruslaan Mumtaz could be seen in videos alongside his companions as they sought shelter. In one of his posts, he captioned it as “Home for the night." The actor shared a video showing the surroundings, with a caption saying that the road had completely vanished. Sharing his thoughts, Ruslaan mentioned in the video that he never thought of being stranded in Manali with no network, no means to return home due to blocked roads, and the inability to continue shooting. “Never imagined I would actually get stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don’t even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple," he wrote.

Ruslaan has been shooting in Manali for a while now and has been sharing pictures from the beautiful locales before heavy rains lashed the state.