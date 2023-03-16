It is no secret that Joe and Anthony Russo have created some of the world’s biggest cinematic wonders that have been lauded for fantastic cinematography, compelling storylines, and of course, kick-ass action. The much-anticipated series Citadel - starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead - has been creating waves with an astounding trailer. The visionary duo at AGBO were the obvious choice for Prime Video’s ambitious global endeavour.

Diving deep into the making of the global franchise, Joe Russo said, “We thought that this was such a novel idea for a narrative and an amazing way to create a really diverse global community of storytellers. To tell a giant mosaic of a narrative together. After our work on other films and spending so much time travelling the globe, this was an idea I think was really exciting to Anthony and I and ignitable for us which seemed like an incredible challenge."

Further adding to this Anthony Russo said, “Joe and I had never heard a premise like this before. It’s a real credit to Jen Salke’s (Head of Amazon Studios) vision for what Amazon was capable of. That she would bring us an idea, basically a model for a show that was so ambitious, wide-ranging, and global in its nature. This is something that Joe and I’ve been working on for many years now. As storytellers we really love the engagement of the global film community. It’s an incredible opportunity and we went to work trying to find the right story that could sort of fulfil the ambition we had and we were lucky to have amazing collaborators in order to find that."

Along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the 6-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

