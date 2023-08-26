Ryan Reynolds Writes A Heartwarming Birthday Post For Blake Lively: 'You Hung The Damn Moon'

Ryan Reynolds, the popular Hollywood star, is happily married to Blake Lively. Married for years, the couple has been setting some major couple goals and always impress fans with their social media trolling and posts for each other, along with their mushy public appearances. The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl actress started dating in 2010 after they shared the screen in the 2011-released film Green Lantern and later tied the knot in 2012. On the occasion of Blake Lively’s 36th birthday, Ryan did not take the usual trolling way but instead wrote a cute birthday wish to celebrate her.

Ryan Reynold’s birthday note for Blake Lively

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds took to his official Instagram handle and posted a special birthday note for Blake. Sharing some lovely pics from their vacation, Ryan Reynolds also shared some lovely pictures of Blake Lively, leaving their fans and followers in awe of their romance and chemistry.

Check Ryan Reynolds’ birthday wish for wife Blake Lively

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," wrote the celebrated actor in his post. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," Ryan Reynolds’ post read.

Love story of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds