Saanya Iyer Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Dabboo Ratnani Photoshoot

Bollywood actress Saanya Iyer has a knack for captivating audiences with her sartorial choices. She recently unveiled a series of photographs from her latest photoshoot with renowned fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, the actress was seen in a designer purple jacket and established herself as a trendsetter for her fashion-forward approach. The actress paired her long sequined open jacket with a mini black skirt.

The caption of the post reads, “Blazing in my blazer. Saanya Iyer X Dabboo Ratnani". Fans have lauded the actress for her bold looks and alluring persona.

For the makeup, Saanya chose to accentuate her features with well-defined eyebrows, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and a shade of pink lipstick. This time, the actress rounded off her look with her open and flowing coloured locks. Saanya’s confident and poised poses in her fashionable outfit made her look completely unrecognisable.

Not too long ago, the actress dropped a string of snaps in a red printed cut-out dress and looked exceptional. She opted for a minimal makeup look and shelled out some major fashion goals. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “One day at a time. Love when me and mum design something and it is so seamlessly brought to life by Label Adhvaya.

Being a dance fanatic, the actress often shares her dance videos on social media.

Saanya began her acting journey as a child artist and appeared in several Kannada and Telugu films while she was still in school. Her portrayal of the character Putta Gowri in the popular show Putta Gowri Maduve earned her a significant fan following. She also showcased her dancing skills on reality shows like Dancing Champion and Dancing Star. However, it was her participation in the renowned reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 in 2022 that truly brought her fame.

The actress was born and brought up in a star-studded family. Her father, Sudesh K. Rao, is a director, while her mother, Deepa Iyer, is an actress.