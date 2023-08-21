Saanya Iyer Sets Swimming Outfit Goals In Stylish Bodysuit

Saanya Iyer, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, gained recognition through her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. In a short span of time, she established a considerable fan following. Saanya actively engages with her fans on social media, regularly updating them about her personal and professional life. Recently, she caught attention with her latest Instagram pictures, where she displayed a swimming costume look. She accompanied the pictures with the caption “tropical paraíso."

Saanya appears stunning in the bodysuit she’s sporting, showcasing a multicoloured top adorned with shades of blue, red, pink, white, and cream. This vibrant top is paired gracefully with black shorts. Positioned in the swimming pool, she lets her wet hair flow freely. Adding a finishing touch to her ensemble, she adorns her head with brown sunglasses.

Advertisement

Saanya Iyer kept her makeup simple and natural, with a minimal base and a touch of pink-tinted lips. Take a glimpse of the pictures here:

Since posted, many of Saanya’s fans praised her in the comments section. An individual wrote, “That elegance never sheds off in you." While another added, “Extraordinary Saanya."

A few days back, Saanya delighted her fans with a glimpse of her trip to Kashmir.

Advertisement

The images capture Saanya donning a relaxed printed black top matched with a frilled pink skirt. She strikes poses in the midst of one of Kashmir’s renowned marketplaces, Lal Chowk. Her attire is complemented by comfortable black furry slippers, adding a casual touch.

Saanya flaunts her short, open hair, elevating the look with black sunglasses, a wristwatch, a beaded neckpiece, and a few rings. Exuding chic and effortless style, she confidently poses for the camera. In line with the popular trends of Oppenheimer and Barbie, her caption adds a catchy twist, stating, “Channelling my inner Barbenheimer drama. Oh, and this Barbie is street chic." Take a look at the pictures: