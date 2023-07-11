Sahkutumb Sahaparivar Fame Amey Barve Shares Smoking Video, Fans React

Amey Barve is one of the leading actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor is also known for his active social media presence. He always keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. The actor recently made headlines through his latest post on social media. In the video, the actor is seen openly smoking a cigarette, which is currently creating a buzz on the internet.

In the recent video, Amey is seen in a dark grey full-sleeve shirt which he paired with beige colour cargo pants. While he rounded off his look with a pair of black shades. In the clip, the actor is seen standing in the street and smoking a cigarette while posing for the camera. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “I have learned more from the streets than any classroom."

Seeing the clip, one of the users commented, “Crush," while many others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

A few days ago, on June 13, the actor shared another photo of himself on his official Instagram handle. In the photograph, the actor is looking handsome in a light grey shirt and a pair of black cargo pants. He also wore a brown belted watch, a pair of brown sneakers, and sunglasses to complete his look. He is seen standing on the pavement as he poses for the camera. “A little bit of dhatting in the middle. Nothing else is there" reads the caption.