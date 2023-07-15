Sai Dharam Tej Lands In Controversy During His Visit To Srikalahasti Temple

Actor Sai Dharam Tej recently paid a visit to the Srikalahasti temple in the Tirupati district (Andhra Pradesh) ahead of his upcoming film Bro: The Avatar’s release. While it’s typical for actors to seek blessings at temples before their movie premieres, this particular visit has generated some unforeseen interest. Sai Dharam Tej’s visit to the Srikalahasti temple involved him offering prayers and performing a tour of the temple. Controversy arose when he was performing aarti, which did not sit well with the temple Pandits. They expressed their concerns, questioning how a devotee could offer aarti to the deity.

Bro The Avatar also features Pawan Kalyan and Ketika Sharma in prominent roles. Its shooting began earlier this year. Pawan Kalyan completed his portions in a relatively short period. The movie also includes important roles played by Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu. The production of this film is being handled by People Media Factory in association with ZEE Studios. Bro The Avatar’s music will be composed by Thaman S. Scheduled to hit theatres on July 28, the movie is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham.

Reports suggest that the film’s runtime has been finalised. The film is reported to have a runtime of approximately 135 minutes, which is deemed suitable for its concept. The main storyline will revolve around Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s characters, highlighting their journey and interactions.