Sai Dharam Tej Reveals The Story Behind The Title Of His Next With Pawan Kalyan

The release of the Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is fast approaching. A grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, graced by the entire star cast. During the event, the actors shared insights about the film and their experiences. Sai Dharam Tej, in particular, spoke about his collaboration with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and how the movie got its title. He revealed, “I call my uncle (Pawan Kalyan) a bro throughout this movie. And my uncle also calls me Bro. That’s why we have taken the same name as the title."

Sai Dharam Tej also opened up about a memorable scene he filmed with actress Ketika Sharma- a break-up scene that “struck a personal chord" with him. He shared the emotions of that moment with his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, over a drink.