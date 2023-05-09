Sai Pallavi Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Films of the South Indian Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAI PALLAVI: Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry. Her passion for dance and acting led her to audition for the Malayalam film ‘Premam’ in 2015, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit and catapulted her to instant fame. Since then, there has been no looking back for Sai as she has consistently delivered powerful performances that have won her critical acclaim and a huge fan following.

Sai has worked in films across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Some of her notable works include Fidaa, Maari 2, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, and Athiran, among others. As we celebrate Sai Pallavi’s birthday, let’s take a look at her latest and upcoming projects.

Latest Movies

Shyam Singha Roy

Renowned for her dynamic performances, Sai Pallavi played a significant role in the movie Shyam Singha Roy. Alongside Nani, who played the lead, Pallavi brought her remarkable acting skills to the table and added great strength to the film with her presence. Virata Parvam

Sai Pallavi delivered a remarkable performance as a stern and independent woman who fights for her beliefs. The movie received widespread critical acclaim for its authentic depiction of social issues and the powerful acting by the cast. It is an impactful film that highlights crucial social and political issues. Gargi

Sai Pallavi delivered her career-best performance in this film. She impressed the audience with her talent, leaving a deep emotional impact. Her portrayal is both captivating and powerful, proving that she is a skilled and versatile actor.

Upcoming Movies

SK21

The movie which was recently announced in the presence of Kamal Haasan, has generated a lot of excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating the first-time collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan. With the film still in development, fans can’t wait to see what the duo has in store for them. Thaaram

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly are set to reunite on the silver screen in the upcoming movie, Thaaram. The duo, who last appeared together in the blockbuster hit Premam eight years ago, are known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Pushpa 2

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has reportedly bagged an important role in the upcoming sequel to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa franchise. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, it is believed that Sai will be portraying a new character in the movie.

